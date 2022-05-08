Dog killed in shooting near downtown Elgin

A dog was shot and killed Saturday night in Elgin when someone opened fire during an altercation, police said.

According to police, officers were called at 8:44 p.m. to the 200 block of Gifford Place, near the city's downtown, for a report of shots fired.

A preliminary investigation revealed there was an altercation between individuals, and at some point a person fired a gun, striking the dog. The dog was dead when officers arrived.

A juvenile was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

Police did not indicate whether the dog was the intended target of the gunfire. Detectives from the Elgin Police Department's Major Investigations Division are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call (847) 289-2600 or to text a tip to 847411. Include "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the text along with the message and/or tip information. You can also visit www.cityofelgin.org/crimetip for more crime tip options.