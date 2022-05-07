Wheaton kite flying festival, sunshine send spirits soaring
Updated 5/7/2022 3:08 PM
As if Mary Poppins had snapped her fingers, the rain spell finally cleared up Saturday for an array of kites to take flight in sunny skies over Graf Park in Wheaton.
Kites and moods were lighter than air during the Go Fly a Kite festival hosted by the Wheaton Park District, an annual rite of spring.
In northeasterly winds around 12 miles per hour, a gentle breeze by National Weather Service standards, kids didn't have to hold on tight to the strings of their kites Saturday morning, especially with help from a parent.
A "Grand Launch" kicked off a day of colorful kite flying. The event also featured kite demonstrations, kite sales and a small business expo.
Article Comments
