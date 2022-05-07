Wheaton kite flying festival, sunshine send spirits soaring

Erica Witte of Wheaton launches her kite during the Go Fly A Kite event Saturday at Graf Park in Wheaton. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Jonathan Alvin of Wheaton helps his 6-year-old son Soren with his kite Saturday during the Wheaton Park District's Go Fly A Kite event. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

A bevy of kites filled the sky, while some were caught in the trees at the Go Fly A Kite event Saturday at Wheaton's Graf Park. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Four-year-old Ari White Eagle of Wheaton wears a giant smile as he launches his kite during the Go Fly A Kite festival Saturday at Graf Park in Wheaton. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

As if Mary Poppins had snapped her fingers, the rain spell finally cleared up Saturday for an array of kites to take flight in sunny skies over Graf Park in Wheaton.

Kites and moods were lighter than air during the Go Fly a Kite festival hosted by the Wheaton Park District, an annual rite of spring.

In northeasterly winds around 12 miles per hour, a gentle breeze by National Weather Service standards, kids didn't have to hold on tight to the strings of their kites Saturday morning, especially with help from a parent.

A "Grand Launch" kicked off a day of colorful kite flying. The event also featured kite demonstrations, kite sales and a small business expo.