Siblings admit to undocumented immigrant hiring scheme at Streamwood factory

Kenneth Kuzelka pleaded guilty Thursday to scheming to hire undocumented immigrants at his family's factory, KSO MetalFab Inc. in Streamwood. Daily Herald file photo, 2007

An Elgin woman and her brother have admitted to scheming to hire undocumented immigrants at a Streamwood factory, federal prosecutors said.

Kari Kuzelka, 59, and Kenneth Kuzelka, 64, of Chicago, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit alien harboring for purposes of financial advantage, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago.

The Kuzelkas admitted to "scheming" in 2017 with the executive vice president of a Chicago staffing company to re-hire 20 undocumented workers at KSO MetalFab Inc., a sheet metal fabrication company in Streamwood. The employees had previously worked there until a Homeland Security investigations team sent notice of suspected violation to the company, according to the news release.

Another family member, Keith Kuzelka of Elgin, cooperated with authorities in the case against his relatives and was sentenced to a year of probation.

The staffing agency's executive vice president, Sergio Badani, 51, of St. Charles, pleaded guilty last year to his role in the scheme and was sentenced to two years' probation and fined $15,000.

Kenneth Kuzelka could face up to 10 years in federal prison, while Kari Kuzelka faces up to six months. The two will be sentenced Aug. 2.