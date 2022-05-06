Mount Prospect police warn of car burglars

Authorities suspect this person of trying to burglarize vehicles in Mount Prospect. Courtesy of Mount Prospect police

The Mount Prospect Police Department is investigating multiple burglaries of unlocked cars April 28 and Sunday.

Mount Prospect officers responded to the 500 block of South William Street just before 4 a.m. April 28 for a reported in-progress burglary. Officers saw a man run from a driveway to a Toyota Tundra with two other men in it, according to a department news release.

Officers pursued the vehicle but lost it, though it was found unoccupied later in a neighborhood southeast of Golf Road and Mount Prospect Road in Des Plaines. Authorities determined the vehicle had recently been stolen.

On Sunday, Mount Prospect police received several reports of a person entering unlocked cars in residential areas near Algonquin Road, Busse Road and Dempster Street.

Officers obtained surveillance footage of a person -- described as wearing a black hoodie with white drawstrings, black pants and white shoes -- pulling the handles of a locked vehicle around 3 a.m.

"We are reminding our residents to lock their car doors and remove any valuables when they are parking their vehicles, especially during overnight hours," Crime Prevention Officer Gregory Sill said in the news release.

Residents should call 911 to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhood. If you have specific knowledge of the burglaries, call police at (847) 870-5654.