McHenry man charged with attempted first-degree murder after Friday fire

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded Friday morning to a structure fire on the 3800 block of West Main Street in McHenry. Alex Vucha for Shaw Local

A McHenry man faces charges of attempted murder and arson after police responded to a domestic dispute and found a garage on fire, police said.

The McHenry Police Department responded about 5:30 a.m. Friday to a house on the 3800 block of West Main Street for a reported domestic dispute, according to a news release.

Officers found the detached garage on fire, a woman with a head wound and a 51-year-old man with "extensive burns on his body," the department said.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District took them both to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital; the man's injuries were life-threatening, the woman's were not, according to the release.

Both were then taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, according to the release. The man was subsequently taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

Police later identified the man as Michael A. Pica, who faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery, arson, aggravated battery and domestic battery, according to the release.

Attempted murder is a felony that carries a possible sentence of six to 30 years in prison and would not be probational.

The charges are not yet reflected in the McHenry County court records system.

Anyone with information should call the criminal investigation division at (815) 363-2599. Anonymous tips can be provided at (815) 363-2124, which does not use caller ID.