I-90 crash near Route 53 injures three

Three people were injured in Friday morning crash on I-90 near Route 53, according to the Illinois State Police.

State troopers -- as well as Rolling Meadows, Arlington Heights and Schaumburg fire departments -- responded to westbound I-90 east of Route 53 shortly after 10 a.m. Friday.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident, state police said.

Two lanes of the highway were closed for investigation but were reopened by 11 a.m.