Stedman Graham encourages Schaumburg's pandemic-era volunteers

Meera Pradeepan, from left, Esees Komal, and Araha Uday pose for a picture after receiving the award for youth volunteers of the year Wednesday at Schaumburg's 34th Volunteer of the Year Awards Luncheon. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Meera Pradeepan, from left, Esees Komal, and Araha Uday receive the award for youth volunteers of the year from Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly during the village's 34th Volunteer of the Year Awards Luncheon Wednesday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Al Goy, from left, John Vlnka, Mike Sulentic and Will Clark of Hoffman-Schaumburg Knights of Columbus Council 6964 accept the volunteer organization award from Schaumburg Tom Dailly during Wednesday's 34th Volunteer of the Year Awards Luncheon. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Kathy Ray reacts after being named the adult volunteer of the year Wednesday during the village of Schaumburg's Volunteer of the Year Awards Luncheon. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Stedman Graham provided the keynote address Wednesday during the village of Schaumburg's Volunteer of the Year Awards Luncheon, which honored the year's top adult, youth and organizational volunteers. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Stedman Graham was the keynote speaker Wednesday during the village of Schaumburg's first post-pandemic Volunteer of the Year Awards Luncheon. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Elevated by the inspirational words of author, educator and businessman Stedman Graham, Schaumburg's pandemic-era volunteers were honored Wednesday after a two-year delay of an annual tradition.

The village's 34th Volunteer of the Year Awards luncheon recognized the selfless contributions of adults, youth and organizations, with a top winner named in each of those three categories.

"Schaumburg is truly a better place because of people like you who have made that difference," Mayor Tom Dailly said in his introduction at Chandler's Banquets.

The adult winner was Kathy Ray, a volunteer with the village's Nursing & Senior Services Division.

She was nominated by Kathleen Henkelman, who wrote of the invaluable assistance Ray provided against the unprecedented stresses brought on during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Kathy has become so much a part of our small but mighty division, that many people think she is part of the staff," Henkelman wrote. "And quite honestly, that is how we view her. We include her in our work outings and parties. She is not just a volunteer. She is our friend and co-worker who just happens to do it all for free."

The winning volunteer organization was Hoffman-Schaumburg Knights of Columbus Council 6964, which has been active in the community since 1977.

Nominator Katy Garcia wrote, "They are the silent heroes behind so many other not-for-profit groups that they sometimes go unrecognized because their organization supports a wide spectrum of community needs, rather than just one group. They support many of us in the Schaumburg community. I am proud of these men of character and values, who strive year after year to make a difference. Thank you Knights for being some of my favorite heroes."

Unusual for the youth category was the nomination -- and win -- of a trio, consisting of Schaumburg High School students Esees Komal, Meera Pradeepan and Araha Uday.

"Araha, Esees and Meera began a sexual harassment prevention initiative in Schaumburg High School, which turned into an initiative in District 211 as a whole," nominator Izabella Gawel wrote. "Through each of their individual commitments, as well as their collective force behind the sexual harassment prevention initiative, these girls represent the village of Schaumburg with every powerful action they make. As individuals, they use their natural talents and abilities to be activists and leaders for groups striving to make a change in our world."

In his keynote address, Graham drew on his recent writing on identity leadership, as well as the need to acquire and defend a knowledge of oneself before being able to effectively leadd.

He spoke of his own long journey to attaining self-esteem in his youth and forging an identity that could stand up to being pigeonholed as the boyfriend of media superstar Oprah Winfrey.

"The only thing that is important is how you define yourself," Graham said. "If you're looking for freedom in America, you'll never find it on the outside. Freedom is only on the inside."

He encouraged attendees to make a list of what they love and to organize their days with the goal of downloading mental content relevant to their personal development.

"You're not a failure when you fall down," Graham said. "You're only a failure when you don't get back up."