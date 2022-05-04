Missing-person advisory issued for Schaumburg man
Updated 5/4/2022 11:06 PM
The Illinois State Police have activated a missing-person advisory for Michael Wood, 75, of Schaumburg.
Wood -- a 5-foot-8, 185-pound white man with gray hair -- was wearing a dark gray long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes when he was last seen driving his gold 2015 GMC Yukon Denali with Illinois license plate 5773PR at 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to Schaumburg police.
Wood has a condition that puts him in danger, authorities said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Schaumburg police at (847) 882-3534 or dial 911.
