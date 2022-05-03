Judge hands down 101-year sentence for kidnapping, robbery and rape

A former DuPage County man was sentenced Tuesday to 101 years for abducting, robbing and raping a college student in 2019, prosecutors announced.

On Dec. 13, 2021, a DuPage County jury found Justin Dalcollo, 37, guilty of abduction, aggravated criminal sexual assault, armed robbery, aggravated kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon.

On March 22, 2019, Dalcollo forced himself into the 21-year-old victim's car at gunpoint at the Bloomingdale Court Mall parking lot in Bloomingdale and ordered her to drive to a Glendale Heights bank to withdraw $300.

Dalcollo then made the victim go to multiple locations across Hanover Park and Bartlett before stopping at a parking garage at the Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, where he sexually assaulted her.

Afterward, authorities said, Dalcollo forced the victim drive him to a convenience store to buy chewing tobacco. Dalcollo then made the victim order a cab to pick him up at an Elgin train station.

The victim then went to a nearby hospital, where she reported the assault.

Dalcollo, a sex offender whose last known address was in Nicholasville, Kentucky, was arrested the following day in Chicago. He has been held at the DuPage County jail since appearing in bond court on March 25, 2019.

He must serve at least 85% of his sentence, which was handed down by DuPage County Judge Ann Celine O'Hallaren Walsh, authorities said.