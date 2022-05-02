Carpentersville man charged with murder in Elgin apartment shooting

Two men were killed and four other people were injured in an April 10 shooting at the Blackhawk Apartments in Elgin. A Carpentersville man has been charged in the shooting. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Following several weeks of investigation, Elgin police have arrested a Carpenstersville man in connection with a shooting at the Blackhawk Apartments on Elgin's east side. Rick West | Staff Photographer

A Carpentersville man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder following an April shooting in Elgin that left two people dead and four injured. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

A Carpentersville man is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly apartment shooting last month in Elgin.

Keith A. Johnson, 34, of the 0-100 block of North Grove Street, was taken in to custody without incident on Saturday, according to a Facebook post Monday by the Elgin Police Department.

Johnson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Jaysin Rodriguez, 19, and Jonathan King, 32, both of Elgin, were killed and four other people were injured during the April 10 shooting at Blackhawk Apartments on Congdon Avenue. Gunfire broke out around 2 a.m. during an altercation at a gathering.

Johnson was denied bail during his bond hearing Monday morning in Rolling Meadows. His next court appearance is set for May 27.

"We appreciate the Elgin community's patience as detectives worked diligently to make an arrest," Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley said a statement. "We also appreciate the community members who provided information to assist in the investigation. I am extremely proud of all the detectives and officers involved in this case who worked so hard and persistently to bring a swift resolution and ensure justice for the families and friends of the victims, to which I also wish to express my condolences."