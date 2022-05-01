The Week That Was: Nightmare on Chicago Street lives on, Mt. Prospect might end vehicle sticker

"Freddie Kruger" carefully films the atmosphere at the Nightmare on Chicago Street festival in Elgin in 2019. It turns out the festival is returning in 2022 after all. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Two weeks after being killed by the Elgin City Council, the zombie-fest Nightmare on Chicago Street is back from the dead for this year. After public outcry about canceling the popular Halloween happening, the city decided to put the issue in front of the council for a second time, and on Wednesday night the event was approved after all.

Encouraged by swelling revenues from sales and income taxes, and rosy projections for more of the same, Mount Prospect leaders are talking about retiring the village vehicle sticker -- and the $45 annual fee to buy one. Finance Director Amit Thakkar told the village board and finance commission Tuesday that next year they could jettison the sticker.

Exactly four weeks after the teachers union in Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 authorized a strike, the school board Thursday voted 5-2 to approve a new two-year contract. Half the length of the expiring contract, the new one taking effect July 1 grants base salary increases of 3% for both affected school years.

There will be no cooling off with a dip in a pool this summer at Phillips Park Family Aquatic Center in Aurora. The Fox Valley Park District announced that it will not open the east-side facility because it doesn't believe it will have enough lifeguards to run all three of its pools.

The owner of a shuttered Arlington Heights gas station plans to remove three leaking underground storage tanks, according to a permit application filed last week with the state, after the Illinois fire marshal's office went to court to seek their removal. The fire marshal's office issued the permit Monday for removal of the three condemned tanks and related piping at the former Citgo station at 1315 E. Palatine Road.

A Marmion Abbey monk was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor who was a student at Marmion Academy in Aurora. Prosecutors say the abuse and assaults by 41-year monastic community member Joseph Charron happened between late 2008 and mid-2015.

Harper College in Palatine and Elgin Community College are among 25 semifinalists for the 2023 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, officials announced Wednesday. They are the only two Illinois colleges to make the semifinalist list,