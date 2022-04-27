Harper, ECC semifinalists for $1 million Aspen Prize for community college excellence

Elgin Community College is among 25 semifinalists for the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. Daily Herald File Photo

Harper College in Palatine is among 25 semifinalists for the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, officials announced Wednesday. Daily Herald File Photo

Harper College in Palatine and Elgin Community College are among 25 semifinalists for the 2023 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, officials announced Wednesday.

They are the only two Illinois colleges to make the semifinalist list, which is new this year. Nominees will be whittled down to 10 finalists by early June.

The Aspen Institute will award $1 million in prize money to the ultimate winner/winners, to be announced in late spring 2023.

Awarded every two years, the Aspen Prize honors colleges with outstanding performance in five critical areas: teaching and learning; certificate and degree completion; transfer and bachelor's attainment; workforce success; and equitable outcomes for students of color and students from low-income backgrounds.

"To have our commitment to excellence and equity in student success recognized by such a respected organization is a tremendous honor," Harper President Avis Proctor said.

ECC has been selected for a record fourth time for improvement in student performance, particularly among Black and Hispanic students and those from lower-income backgrounds, college spokeswoman Rita Elliott said.

The college-selection process began in October. The Aspen Institute invited 150 community colleges to apply out of more than 1,000 institutions nationwide based on data showing strong and improving student performance in key areas: retention, completion, transfer and equity. A selection committee of 16 diverse higher education experts reviewed the data and applications.

The committee will review interviews with college leadership teams and narrow its finalist selection.

"We are thrilled to see America's community colleges making meaningful and measurable progress, educating people from all backgrounds and preparing them for good jobs," said Josh Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program, in a news release.

Wyner said graduation rates have risen more than 6% for all students since 2015, and 5% for students of color.

The Aspen Prize is funded by Ascendium, the Joyce Foundation, JPMorgan and the Kresge Foundation.