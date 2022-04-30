Wet day for an outdoor art show: Art in Wilder Park returns to Elmhurst

The 25th annual Art in Wilder Park outdoor art show returned to Elmhurst following a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the Elmhurst Art Museum, which is a co-sponsor of this spring art fair.

The event features more than 125 exhibitors and free exhibitions at the Elmhurst Art Museum, along with food vendors, entertainment, and hands-on activities for families.

Art in Wilder Park continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Wilder Park is at 150 Cottage Hill Ave.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Artists Josh and Joanie Drizin of Girly Steel from Noblesville, Indiana take a photograph in their self-contained backpack umbrellas during the 25th annual Art in Wilder Park show Saturday in Elmhurst.