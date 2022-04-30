Wet day for an outdoor art show: Art in Wilder Park returns to Elmhurst
Updated 4/30/2022 5:00 PM
The 25th annual Art in Wilder Park outdoor art show returned to Elmhurst following a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the Elmhurst Art Museum, which is a co-sponsor of this spring art fair.
The event features more than 125 exhibitors and free exhibitions at the Elmhurst Art Museum, along with food vendors, entertainment, and hands-on activities for families.
Art in Wilder Park continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Wilder Park is at 150 Cottage Hill Ave.
Artists Josh and Joanie Drizin of Girly Steel from Noblesville, Indiana take a photograph in their self-contained backpack umbrellas during the 25th annual Art in Wilder Park show Saturday in Elmhurst.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
The 25th annual Art in Wilder Park outdoor art show in Elmhurst opened to a slow spitting downfall of rain. The art show returned this year after a two-year pandemic hiatus. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the Elmhurst Art Museum, which is a co-sponsor of this spring art fair.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
|
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.