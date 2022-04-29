Oak Brook man charged in Park Ridge murder

Park Ridge police on Friday said they arrested an Oak Brook man in the February murder of a 47-year-old Skokie man.

Ian A. Bacuac, 40, of the 0-100 block of Tower Road, is charged in the murder of Michael Aldover. Bacuac will appear in bond court Saturday morning in Skokie.

Bacuac's arrest, police said, is the result of an extensive investigation.

On the night of Feb. 8, officers responded to a call of shots fired at 219 N. Grace Avenue. Officers found Aldover's body in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Aldover later died at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Police believe an argument between Bacuac and Aldover led to the shooting.

"I am extremely proud of the work of our investigations team for the efforts devoted to bring a successful and safe conclusion to this case. ... I hope this outcome brings the beginning of healing and closure to Mr. Aldover's family," said Park Ridge Police Chief Frank Kaminski.