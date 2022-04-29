Judge increases bail for Elburn rape suspect

A Kane County judge boosted bail for a Yorkville man accused of an Elburn sexual assault after information came to light about a previous arrest.

Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser announced Friday that Judge John A. Barsanti last week increased bail to $300,000 for 22-year-old Reginald B. Terry II.

On March 18, the state's attorney charged Terry, of the 500 block of Heartland Drive, with six counts of criminal sexual assault, alleging Terry raped the victim earlier that day at her residence in Elburn.

Elburn police arrested Terry shortly after he left the residence.

On March 19, Terry appeared in Kane County bond court, where Judge Divya Sarang set his bail at $50,000 and ordered him released from custody on his promise to appear in court.

After his release, however, information came to light that Terry had a pending aggravated criminal sexual abuse case in LaSalle County and was free on $3,500 bond at the time of his arrest in Elburn.

During a remote hearing April 22, Barsanti granted a request by Kane County prosecutors to increase Terry's bail.

The judge ordered Terry to surrender to authorities that day, but when he failed to do so, Barsanti issued a warrant for his arrest.

Terry then surrendered Thursday at the Kane County sheriff's office.