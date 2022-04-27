Crash injures motorcyclist, closes Route 59 and 95th Street intersection in Naperville for six hours

A motorcyclist was injured during a Wednesday morning crash that closed the intersection of Route 59 and 95th Street in Naperville for six hours.

Naperville police say the crash occurred at about 10:24 a.m. when the motorcyclist, a 37-year-old Naperville man, drove through the intersection and collided with the semi-truck turning onto 95th Street.

According to police officials, the motorcycle and semi-truck caught fire. A tire exploded in the fire, causing damage to a third vehicle.

While the semi-truck driver was uninjured, the motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital with severe but non-life-threatening leg injuries.

The intersection remained closed while the Naperville Police Department's Traffic Unit and the Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team investigated the crash scene. The intersection reopened at about 4:33 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the Naperville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (630) 305-5477.