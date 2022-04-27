Crash closes Route 59 and 95th Street intersection in Naperville
Updated 4/27/2022 3:19 PM
A motorcyclist was injured and the intersection of Route 59 and 95th Street in Naperville remains closed while a Wednesday morning crash between the motorcycle and a semi-truck remains under investigation, according to the Naperville Police Department.
Police officials said the cause of the crash, which occurred at about 10:25 a.m., is unknown.
According to police officials, the semi caught fire and a tire exploded, causing damage to a third vehicle. While the semi-truck driver was uninjured, the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with severe but non-life-threatening leg injuries.
