Longtime Lake Park District 108 administrator to become next superintendent

Michael Wojtowicz, Lake Park High School District 108 assistant superintendent for educational services, is to become superintendent effective July 1. Courtesy of Lake Park High School District 108

Lake Park High School District 108 in Roselle will have a new superintendent for the 2022-23 school year.

At Monday's District 108 board of education meeting, Assistant Superintendent Michael Wojtowicz was appointed by a unanimous vote to become superintendent effective July 1. Wojtowicz will replace Superintendent Jeff Feucht, who announced his plans to resign last month. Feucht's tenure as superintendent began in July 2020.

"We are happy to promote Dr. Wojtowicz, a longtime Lake Park administrator, to the role of superintendent," school board President Barbara Layer said in a statement. "The board is confident that he will guide Lake Park in a future forward direction."

Wojtowicz will become the eighth District 108 superintendent.

Wojtowicz has more than 20 years of experience at Lake Park, where he began his career as a science teacher at East Campus in 2000. His later administrative roles include director of curriculum and assistant principal for instructional services at West Campus. His current role in the district office began in 2012.

Wojtowicz received his bachelor's degree in biological sciences from the University of Illinois-Chicago in 1997. He earned his master's degree in educational leadership from North Central College in 2003 and a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Northern Illinois University in 2020. He lives in Naperville with his wife, Laura, and their three children.

"This opportunity to lead Lake Park is built on a foundation of my collaborative and open approach to foster a positive school culture of continuous improvement," Wojtowicz said in a statement. "I am excited to serve Lancer students, families, staff, alumni and communities."

Lake Park has two campuses in Roselle and serves roughly 2,600 students from Itasca, Keeneyville and Medinah, and portions of Roselle, Bloomingdale, Hanover Park and Wood Dale.