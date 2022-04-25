Streamwood man charged with murder in fatal shooting of acquaintance

Authorities have charged a Streamwood man with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a fellow village resident and acquaintance Friday night.

Salvatore Scardino, 27, of the 0-100 block of North Victoria Lane was charged Sunday night in connection with the late Friday death of 31-year-old Kwemi Hardwick, also of Streamwood.

Streamwood police said their investigation determined that Scardino had discharged a firearm multiple times, striking Hardwick. They said the shooting stemmed from an altercation that occurred at approximately 10:36 p.m. Friday in a residence on the same block in which Scardino resides.

Police responded to a call of shots fired at that time and arrived to find Hardwick dead at the residence.

Detectives determined the crime to be an isolated incident and said there is no further threat to the public.

The Cook County medical examiner's office determined Hardwick's death to have been a homicide caused by multiple gunshot wounds.

Scardino is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing at the Cook County Courthouse in Rolling Meadows on Monday.

Streamwood police thanked the Major Crimes Assistance Team (MCAT) and the Cook County State's Attorney's Office for their assistance in the investigation.