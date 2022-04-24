The Week That Was: Santa's Village expansion plans, objections to White Pines land sale

Santa's Village is hoping East Dundee trustees will deliver financial aid to make expansion plans at the amusement park a reality. Santa's Village President Jason Sierpien on Monday outlined the $3.5 million project, which would add a lazy river to the water park and return the Polar Dome to an ice arena. But it's seeking something like a loan on amusement tax earnings or tax increment financing.

Bensenville Park District commissioners could fetch a hefty price from developers if the board moves ahead with a controversial proposal to sell a large swath of the White Pines Golf Club -- $100 million or more if the land becomes industrial, the district estimates. But dozens of neighbors showed up at a park board meeting Wednesday to protest a land sale, calling it a park district money grab.

East Dundee residents can expect to pay a tax on streaming services like Netflix or Hulu. Village trustees Monday voted 4-2 to approve the 5% entertainment tax as part of its upcoming budget. The tax would take effect July 1.

A "highly inappropriate" prom proposal involving students at Central High School in Burlington contained "racist remarks" and is under review by officials, District 301 Superintendent Todd Stirn said Wednesday. The proposal, which surfaced over last weekend on social media, included one student asking another to the school's prom but referencing "picking cotton."

The Mount Prospect village board Tuesday decided to put its penny-per-push video gambling tax on hold until at least May 1, 2024, joining several other suburbs, including Schaumburg and Wheeling, in delaying implementation of the tax as it faces legal challenges in other parts of the state.

A tentative contract agreement was reached between Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 and its teachers union, according to a joint statement from the two sides Monday. Details of the contract are not expected to be released until it's been approved by both sides. The school board was expected to vote on it Thursday.

Over the objections of neighboring residents, the St. Charles plan commission voted 5-3 on Tuesday to recommend approval of plans for a five-story building proposed near the Fox River in downtown St. Charles that would house one- and two-bedroom apartments along with retail space.