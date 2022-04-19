Santa's Village asks East Dundee to help with $3.5 million expansion plan

Santa's Village is seeking assistance from East Dundee to finance $3.5 million in proposed renovations to the Polar Dome and water park. Courtesy of Santa's Village

A $3.5 million expansion project at Santa's Village would mean improvements at the Polar Dome and returning it to an ice arena. Other improvements at the dome would include a restaurant and a family game area. Courtesy of Santa's Village

Santa's Village is hoping East Dundee trustees will deliver financial aid to make expansion plans at the amusement park a reality.

The park closed at the end of the summer season in 2005 but reopened in 2011 with new ownership. Since then, the park ownership has poured more than $20 million into renovations at the popular amusement destination, which includes typical amusement park rides, animals and a water park.

At Monday's meeting, Santa's Village President Jason Sierpien outlined the $3.5 million project, which would add a lazy river to the water park and return the Polar Dome to an ice arena.

"We're definitely not looking for a gift," Sierpien said Tuesday morning. "But we are looking for some help."

Exactly what form that help comes in has yet to be determined but could include a loan on amusement tax earnings or financing through an existing tax increment financing district, where property tax money above a certain point is funneled into development rather than local governments, that includes the amusement park.

The water park expansion plans call for a lazy river, a spray deck, full-service cabanas and the park's 10th food venue. The improvements would increase the water park's capacity from 650 to about 2,000 guests.

"This would really put us on the map as a water park," Sierpien said of the expansion plans, adding that the closest water parks with a lazy river are in Gurnee and Yorkville.

On a good-weather weekend, the park can draw up to 7,000 guests. He estimates the park improvements could bring in an additional 100,000 guests each season.

The village's amusement tax also would see a boost of about $150,000 in the first year after improvements are complete, he estimated.

Sierpien said the Polar Dome improvements would return the dome to an ice arena. Renovations would add a restaurant and a family gaming area featuring video games and other arcade games. He said there is a need in the area for rink time for hockey leagues but added that the company also is looking at other uses for the dome during off-times.

Currently, the park leases out the dome, which is used for laser tag. Sierpien said the lease, which expires in October, will not be renewed.

If financing is secured, construction could start in July on both projects. Sierpien said the dome could be open for use in the fall, and the water park renovations would be completed in time for the 2023 season.

The existing amusement and water park would remain open during construction.

East Dundee Village Administrator Erika Storlie will review options for financing and present a plan to village trustees in the near future.

Trustee Rich Treiber, who has been in discussions with Santa's Village officials with Storlie, said he is hopeful the village board could review a proposal in May.

"They've been at the gateway of our community for so long," Treiber said. "They've made such waves and strides in redeveloping the property ... and bringing thousands of visitors into the community."