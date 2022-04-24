Streamwood police investigating fatal shooting; Death ruled a homicide

Streamwood police are investigating a suspected homicide Friday night in a townhouse complex on the northeast side of the village.

The person, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at 11:14 p.m. Friday in the 0-100 block of Victoria Lane.

Following an autopsy, the Cook County medical examiner's office determined the person died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds and ruled the death a homicide.

Streamwood police did not disclose any details about their investigation Sunday, but said information would be forthcoming.