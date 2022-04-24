Bartlett man identified as victim in fatal West Chicago crash

A Bartlett man has been identified as the person killed of a fatal two-vehicle crash Friday in West Chicago.

William Hernandez, 45, died Friday at the hospital where he was taken after the crash, authorities said.

According to police, West Chicago officers responded at about 2 p.m. Friday to a crash involving two vehicles on Prince Crossing Road.

Both drivers were sent to a nearby hospital, West Chicago police said in a Facebook post.

The roadway was shut down for a few hours while DuPage County's Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team (MERIT) surveyed the accident scene. The crash investigation is ongoing.

West Chicago police offered no further details.