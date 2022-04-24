Acquaintance in custody after Streamwood man, 31, shot to death

A 31-year-old man was shot to death late Friday night in a Streamwood home and an acquaintance is in police custody, authorities said Sunday.

Kwemi Hardwick of Streamwood died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office, which ruled the death a homicide after an autopsy Sunday.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at 10:36 p.m. Friday found Hardwick dead at a residence in the 0-100 block of North Victoria Lane, police said.

The death remains under investigation by Streamwood police and the Major Case Assistance Team. Police said they believe the shooting is an isolated event and there is no further threat to the public.