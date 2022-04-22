The North Face, Showcase among stores coming to Woodfield Mall

The North Face and Showcase are among several new tenants on the way to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, where the mattress retailer Purple also recently opened. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2019

The North Face is expected to open at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg in July, joining the recently opened mattress retailer Purple and other new activity.

Also expected to open at Woodfield this summer are MOMO Café, a Japanese-inspired eatery, and a first-to-market, bricks-and-mortar venture for the online retailer Showcase.

Kids Foot Locker will be unveiling its remodel, and Lululemon an expansion in the coming months.

The North Face will be located in the upper-level Nordstrom wing across from Guess, and offer outdoor clothing, footwear and related equipment.

MOMO Café will be in the lower-level Grand Court, across from Express. Showcase will be in the lower-level Nordstrom wing, next to A/X Armani Exchange. Purple recently opened in the lower-level Nordstrom wing, across from Lush.