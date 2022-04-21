Lake in the Hills to work on Reed Road for next several weeks

Drivers traveling through the southwest part of Lake in the Hills may see some delays for a few weeks because of a resurfacing project on Reed Road.

Work started Monday and will see a quarter-mile stretch of road resurfaced. The project is expected to take between three and four weeks, according to an announcement from the village.

The resurfacing project, which is being carried out by Hoffman Estates-based Plote Construction, will run from Lakewood Road in the east to a little past Normandy Lane to the west. Reed Road is in the southwest region of the village.

Even with the work, the two-lane road is expected to keep at least one of its lanes open at all times, Village Administrator Shannon Andrews said. Work will be completed on one side before moving to the other, with someone flagging vehicles through, she said.

Despite this, the village advises motorists to plan other routes, according to the announcement.

"There could be periods of time where they have to pull off and come back, so during those periods, you'll have full access," Andrews said.

The road sees about 6,200 vehicles travel on it on average every day, Andrews said. Being a road that connects Lake in the Hills to Huntley, along with other major thoroughfares, it's a busy street, she said.

"It's bringing you from Lakewood Road all the way to [Route] 47, so it is a fairly highly traveled roadway," she said.

Reed Road sprawls through both Lake in the Hills and Huntley, with the section being worked on currently close to the boundary. As a result, different sections of the road have distinct repair schedules and quality, Andrews said.

The stretch of road being worked on was assessed as "poor" by the village, according to village documents. The resurfacing will mark the first time since 2007 the road has been repaved, Andrews said.

The project is estimated to cost a little less than $143,000 and will be paid for using the village's motor fuel tax, according to a capital asset request form from the village.

"As always, the village's goal is to move the project along safely, while minimizing the impact to the residents and motorists," Andrews said. "Village staff will work directly with the contractor for the project on any necessary resolutions."