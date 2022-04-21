Elgin man charged with striking, kidnapping a woman

An Elgin man who authorities say struck and kidnapped a woman after he noticed a message on her phone from another man was ordered held on $35,000 cash bail Wednesday.

That means Jermaine Dyson most post the entire bail to be released from custody. Dyson, 27, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated domestic battery. If convicted of the most serious charge, he could face up to 30 years in prison.

Dyson and the woman were at a Streamwood bowling alley April 15 when prosecutors say he noticed the message. The woman left the bowling alley and entered the passenger's side of a car, where Dyson struck her in the face, prosecutors said. According to them, Dyson drove away while the woman tried to escape by opening the door but didn't jump because she feared injury.

When Dyson stopped the vehicle, the woman fled and banged on the door of a home seeking help, prosecutors said, but Dyson pulled her away and they drove off. When the car next stopped, the woman fled again and banged on the door of another house as Dyson attempted to pull her back, striking her eight times in the process, prosecutors said.

A witness called police. The woman was treated for multiple facial fractures at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin.

Dyson next appears in court on May 13.