Kids gather 2,000 Easter eggs outside Glenview's Emerald Place

Milisenta Pollack, 3, and her mom, Ola, get ready for the start of the Easter egg hunt at Emerald Place in Glenview Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Raynah Billups, 10, of Chicago and her sister Skye, 2, visit the Easter Bunny during an Easter egg hunt at Emerald Place in Glenview Friday. Their mom works at the memory care community. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Kids leave the start line during an Easter egg hunt at Emerald Place in Glenview Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Jordan Terrell, 2, of Palatine opens a plastic egg after participating in an Easter egg hunt at Emerald Place in Glenview Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Lincoln Fitch, 4, of Glenview is among the children collecting eggs during an Easter egg hunt at Emerald Place in Glenview Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Children gathered 2,000 eggs placed outside the Emerald Place memory care community while residents watched from indoors during an Easter egg hunt in Glenview Friday.

Executive Director Caitlin Terrell said the event is a way for residents to get involved in the community, though they did watch from indoors this year because is was 45 degrees and windy outside.

"We started it last year because of COVID, just trying to get an opportunity for an activity that's safe and outdoors and is fun for our seniors to watch," Terrell said.

Among the 175 participants were the children of Emerald Place staff members, the grandchildren of residents, as well as members of the public.

Kids also had the opportunity to visit with the Easter Bunny during the event.