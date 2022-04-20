Kids gather 2,000 Easter eggs outside Glenview's Emerald Place
Children gathered 2,000 eggs placed outside the Emerald Place memory care community while residents watched from indoors during an Easter egg hunt in Glenview Friday.
Executive Director Caitlin Terrell said the event is a way for residents to get involved in the community, though they did watch from indoors this year because is was 45 degrees and windy outside.
"We started it last year because of COVID, just trying to get an opportunity for an activity that's safe and outdoors and is fun for our seniors to watch," Terrell said.
Among the 175 participants were the children of Emerald Place staff members, the grandchildren of residents, as well as members of the public.
Kids also had the opportunity to visit with the Easter Bunny during the event.