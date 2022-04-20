Glenview infrastructure projects get rolling

Glenview Deputy Village Manager Maggie Bosley did the heavy lifting at Tuesday's village board meeting.

She has the task of reading the items presented on the consent agenda.

There may be epic poems shorter than the slate that confronted Bosley on Tuesday.

Nineteen there were, old business, new business. Several items included subtopics Bosley likewise had to recite.

Once she finished, Village President Mike Jenny put them up to the board of trustees for approval.

That happened unanimously in an omnibus manner, including a pair of items totaling more than $8.5 million worth of infrastructure improvements targeting specific areas, both represented by the Fiscal Year 2022 Capital Improvement Program budget.

One project focuses on .4 miles of Chatham Road south of Glenview Road -- installation of water main, replacement of storm sewer, sanitary sewer improvements, and road reconstruction.

It also includes similar work on about a quarter-mile of Woodlawn Road between Wagner and Brandon roads. That work also includes a new curb and gutter on that stretch of Woodlawn Road, which was initially constructed without either.

Construction is estimated to start on Chatham Road on June 1 and on Woodlawn Road on July 5. Work is targeted for completion in October.

The other project is resurfacing about 2 miles of roads affecting nine street sections, replacement of the water main on Robincrest Lane from Harlem Avenue to Shermer Road and its adjacent cul-de-sacs, and about 2,000 square yards of more minor road repairs throughout the village.

Affected roadways include Depot, Harrison, Lincoln and Spruce streets, Wissing Lane, Garden Court, Warren Road, Iroquois Drive and the Waukegan Road alley.

That work also is slated to begin around June 1 and end in October.

In the case of both of these projects, budget amendments were required to account for increases in construction costs.

"We have a continuous commitment to invest in our infrastructure here in Glenview, and it's good to see some meaningful capital improvement projects come through the system and move forward," Jenny said.

In his remarks at the meeting's outset, Jenny pointed out a drive for medical supplies and cooking items sponsored by state Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz.

Gong-Gershowitz is accepting items to be dropped off between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through April 29 at her 17th District office, 1812 Waukegan Road. People can call (847) 486-8810 for a list of needed items.

Jenny also said a "United Against Antisemitism" rally will take place at 5:30 p.m. April 24, at Gallery Park, 2500 Chestnut Ave.

Jenny recalled antisemitic "incidents" that happened in early March -- messages left on residents' driveways.

"I said then and will repeat now, that Glenview is a community committed to tolerance and inclusion of all, and actions like this have no place here," Jenny said.