CSL South girls softball: Glenbrook South earns 2-1 victory over Niles West

Titans shortstop Lauren Chin fields a ground ball during Tuesday's game against Niles West. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Titans pitcher Emily Shim delivers during Tuesday's game against Niles West. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Glenbrook South shortstop Lauren Chin tags out Niles West's Lexi Figueroa on an attempted steal of second base during Tuesday's game in Glenview. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Glenbrook South's softball coach Dana Boehmer holds the ball between innings during Tuesday's game in Glenview. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Titan Kate Strellis scores the first of two runs during the bottom of the third inning as Niles West catcher Emily Donovan stands in front of the plate Tuesday. The Titans won 2-1. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Glenbrook South's Christina Korompilas throws from third to second for an out during Tuesday's game against Niles West. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer