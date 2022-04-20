CSL South girls softball: Glenbrook South earns 2-1 victory over Niles West
Updated 4/20/2022 9:01 AM
Central Suburban League South girls softball: Glenbrook South (6-4 in conference play) won 2-1 against Niles West (8-2) Tuesday in Glenview.
