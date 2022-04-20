 

CSL South girls softball: Glenbrook South earns 2-1 victory over Niles West

  • Titans shortstop Lauren Chin fields a ground ball during Tuesday's game against Niles West.

    Titans shortstop Lauren Chin fields a ground ball during Tuesday's game against Niles West. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Titans pitcher Emily Shim delivers during Tuesday's game against Niles West.

    Titans pitcher Emily Shim delivers during Tuesday's game against Niles West. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook South shortstop Lauren Chin tags out Niles West's Lexi Figueroa on an attempted steal of second base during Tuesday's game in Glenview.

    Glenbrook South shortstop Lauren Chin tags out Niles West's Lexi Figueroa on an attempted steal of second base during Tuesday's game in Glenview. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook South's softball coach Dana Boehmer holds the ball between innings during Tuesday's game in Glenview.

    Glenbrook South's softball coach Dana Boehmer holds the ball between innings during Tuesday's game in Glenview. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Titan Kate Strellis scores the first of two runs during the bottom of the third inning as Niles West catcher Emily Donovan stands in front of the plate Tuesday. The Titans won 2-1.

    Titan Kate Strellis scores the first of two runs during the bottom of the third inning as Niles West catcher Emily Donovan stands in front of the plate Tuesday. The Titans won 2-1. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook South's Christina Korompilas throws from third to second for an out during Tuesday's game against Niles West.

    Glenbrook South's Christina Korompilas throws from third to second for an out during Tuesday's game against Niles West. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook South's Anya Azara throws from second to first after forcing out Niles West's Ollivia Pukal, but the Titans were unable to turn the double play during Tuesday's game in Glenview.

    Glenbrook South's Anya Azara throws from second to first after forcing out Niles West's Ollivia Pukal, but the Titans were unable to turn the double play during Tuesday's game in Glenview. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
By Joe Lewnard
jlewnard@dailyherald.com
 
 
Updated 4/20/2022 9:01 AM

Central Suburban League South girls softball: Glenbrook South (6-4 in conference play) won 2-1 against Niles West (8-2) Tuesday in Glenview.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 