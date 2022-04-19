Woman in critical condition after Cary crash

Firefighters worked for 38 minutes to free a driver trapped in crash wreckage Tuesday in Cary. Courtesy of Cary FIRE Protection District

Two vehicles collided late Tuesday morning at East Main and Second streets in Cary. Courtesy of Cary FIRE Protection District

Two people were injured -- one critically -- in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday, according to the Cary Fire Protection District.

At 11:44 a.m., Cary firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of East Main and Second streets.

A 61-year-old female driver was severely injured. She received medical treatment while still inside the car as responders worked to free her, which took 38 minutes, the news release said.

The woman was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she was in critical condition.

A 62-year-old male passenger in the same vehicle was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Lake Barrington for injuries that were not life-threatening, the news release said.

Authorities said the driver of the other vehicle declined a trip to the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.