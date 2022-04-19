SUV stolen with child inside in Wheaton

An SUV with a child inside was stolen Monday morning in Wheaton.

About 9:30 a.m. Monday, a man in his 30s or 40s took a white 2014 Honda Pilot while it was still running near UPS store at 20 Danada Square West, police said.

The man dropped the child off in the parking lot of an adjacent local business before fleeing west on Butterfield Road. The child was safely reunited with family members.

Police said the vehicle was last seen near Interstate 88 and Farnsworth Avenue in Aurora.

The thief is described as white, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a skinny build and facial stubble. He was wearing dark pants and a dark jacket.

The vehicle has an Illinois license plate with the number BB35876.

Anyone with information about the case should call police Lt. Ryan Conway at (630) 260-2079.