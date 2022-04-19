Schaumburg man in Sunday's four-hour standoff with police held on drug, assault charges

A Schaumburg man who held police at bay for four hours Sunday in what authorities described as a barricade situation was ordered held on $50,000 bail Tuesday.

Terrell D. Fanniel, 32, is charged with delivery and possession of marijuana, both felonies, in addition to aggravated assault and domestic battery, misdemeanors, after the standoff Sunday afternoon on the 100 block of Waterbury Circle.

Fanniel, who prosecutors say has unlawful use of a weapon and marijuana possession cases pending in Will County, will be on electronic monitoring if he posts bail.

Schaumburg officers went to Waterbury Circle about 4:40 p.m. Sunday in response to a call about a domestic disturbance. Prosecutors say Fanniel's anger over a woman returning home late sparked a fight between them.

Fanniel remained barricaded inside the house until about 8:30 p.m., said Lt. Christy Lindhurst. After Fanniel's arrest, officers obtained a search warrant and recovered about 1,200 grams of marijuana from the attic, kitchen and a bedroom. Police also recovered $2,000 from the freezer, Lindhurst said.

Police were called to the house once previously for a domestic-related dispute, Lindhurst said.

Fanniel's background includes a 2016 conviction for aggravated DUI, for which he was sentenced to three years in prison. He was also convicted of manufacture and delivery of marijuana in 2013 and 2010, and was sentenced to three years in prison each time, prosecutors said.

Fanniel next appears in court on May 13.