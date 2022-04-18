Mount Prospect police investigating gunshots

Mount Prospect police are investigating gunshots that were fired early Saturday, the department said Monday.

At 12:21 a.m., officers responded to a 911 report of a suspicious vehicle on the 2000 block of Seminole Lane. Police said that the caller had heard several "pop" sounds while inside the house.

Officers found multiple 9 mm shell casings on the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Seminole Lane. The officers also found a vehicle with a windshield damaged by gunfire.

No injured were reported. Mount Prospect police will have an increased presence in the area, the news release said.