Man in custody after lengthy standoff with Schaumburg police

A man is in custody after a lengthy standoff with Schaumburg police Sunday that began when officers were called to respond to a domestic situation.

Charges are being considered and police continue to investigate the incident which began about 4:35 p.m. at a townhouse on the 100 block of Waterbury Circle. No one was injured and the man who barricaded himself inside the home was taken into custody at about 8:20 p.m., Schaumburg police Lt. Christy Lindhurst said.

Other police departments provided assistance to Schaumburg officers during the response through mutual aid, she added.

Neighbors were asked to shelter in place during the standoff but an alternative shelter was provided nearby for those who felt more comfortable going there, Lindhurst said.

Police provided no further details about the man in custody, including whether he was a resident of the townhouse to which officers were called.