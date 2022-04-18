 

Former Oakbrook Terrace Mayor Tony Ragucci charged with taking thousands in secret payments

Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 4/18/2022 2:28 PM

Former Oakbrook Terrace Mayor Tony Ragucci accepted thousands of dollars in secret payments in exchange for renewing a red-light camera company's deal with the western suburb, according to new federal criminal charges filed against him.

The scheme continued until September 2019, according to a seven-page charging document. That's the same month federal agents conducted raids in several southwestern suburbs. Agents also seized $60,000 in cash from Ragucci's home in 2019, records have shown.

 

Ragucci has previously insisted to the Sun-Times that Oakbrook Terrace's contract with red-light camera company SafeSpeed LLC "was all done legit. ... We did everything legit and clean here."

