Former Oakbrook Terrace Mayor Tony Ragucci charged with taking thousands in secret payments

Former Oakbrook Terrace Mayor Tony Ragucci accepted thousands of dollars in secret payments in exchange for renewing a red-light camera company's deal with the western suburb, according to new federal criminal charges filed against him.

The scheme continued until September 2019, according to a seven-page charging document. That's the same month federal agents conducted raids in several southwestern suburbs. Agents also seized $60,000 in cash from Ragucci's home in 2019, records have shown.

Ragucci has previously insisted to the Sun-Times that Oakbrook Terrace's contract with red-light camera company SafeSpeed LLC "was all done legit. ... We did everything legit and clean here."

