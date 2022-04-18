District 211 reaches tentative contract with teachers union

Palatine Schaumburg High School District 211 and its teachers union have reached agreement on a tentative contract, officials announced Monday. The deal comes less than three weeks after teachers authorized a strike if the two sides couldn't reach an agreement by July. Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer

A tentative contract agreement has been reached between Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 and its teachers union, according to a joint statement released Monday.

Details of the contract are not expected to be released until it's been approved by both sides.

The District 211 board of education is expected to vote on final approval of the contract at its meeting Thursday, April 28. The Local 1211 teachers union is anticipated to have ratified the contract through its members' vote before it reaches the board of education.

The reaching of a tentative agreement implies significant progress in negotiations within a short period of time.

Union members voted March 31 to authorize a strike if a contract was not in place to succeed the current one on July 1.

The following week, Local 1211 President Anita Lee said teachers had no wish to strike and vote was based on what they saw as a significant difference between the sides' positions after six months of negotiations.

"This is not where we wanted to be," Lee said during the first week of April. "I would say pretty early on we knew that we had work to do. It was evident that the board of education and the union were not seeing eye to eye."

Lee said she and her colleagues were open to the potential of a breakthrough in negotiations at any time.

"Every session is the opportunity for an amicable ending," she said at the time. "We want to continue to negotiate in good faith. We want to reach an amicable deal. That's the hope. What the strike authorization vote did was open up the lines of communication, oddly enough."