Chicago man pleads guilty to second-degree murder for 2019 Roselle killing

A Chicago man pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder for killing a Roselle man three years ago.

Brandon J. Foster, 28, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the death of 22-year-old Jerry McCray.

According to authorities, police were called at 4:10 p.m. Jan. 13, 2019, to help a man found bleeding in a parking lot on the 200 block of Springhill Drive. They found McCray, who had been shot eight times.

Foster, McCray and a third man had been smoking marijuana in a car in the lot. McCray and Foster started arguing. Foster took out a .45-caliber handgun and shot McCray in the torso and arms, according to police.

The 20-year sentence is the maximum. McCray pleaded guilty to having an unreasonable belief that he needed to defend himself, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Foster will have to serve at least half the sentence before he is eligible for parole and will receive credit for the three years and three months he has been held in the DuPage County jail awaiting trial.

Prosecutors dropped charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a street gang member.