Tons of paper burns in fire at Addison recycling center; No injuries reported

Tons of paper caught fire when a blaze broke out Saturday evening at a recycling facility in Addison. No injuries were reported. Courtesy of the Addison Fire Protection District

No injuries were reported after fire broke out Saturday evening at a paper recycling facility in Addison.

The Addison Fire Protection District said crews responding to an activated fire alarm at the facility, which reports place in the 1700 block of West Fullerton Avenue, arrived to find heavy smoke pouring from the building.

While the facility's sprinkler system helped to contain the blaze, firefighters pulled several large hose lines into the building to extinguish the flames, fire officials said.

Once skylights and overhead doors were opened, fire crews used front end loaders to remove tons of burning paper from the building. A 30-foot by 30-foot area of burning shredded paper was found in the building, firefighters said.