The Week That Was: Fatal shootings in Elgin, W. Dundee; Gliniewicz gets special probation

West Dundee police said they believe there is no threat to the public as they continue to investigate a Wednesday night shooting that left one man dead in the parking lot of Esporta Fitness. Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 5:24 p.m. in the parking lot of the gym near Spring Hill Mall where they found a man just outside his car with multiple gunshot wounds. Police were exploring a possible link to a shooting at an Elgin apartment complex last Sunday that left two dead. That shooting came shortly after midnight at a party.

A Lake County judge on Tuesday sentenced Melodie Gliniewicz to 24 months of second-chance probation for her felony plea in connection with the financial misdeeds of her late husband, disgraced Fox Lake police Lt. Joe Gliniewicz.

There will be no Nightmare on Chicago Street this year. Following the recommendation of Elgin Special Events Coordinator Kate O'Leary, the Elgin City Council voted 4-3 against holding the popular annual Halloween event. O'Leary cited material and rental costs coupled with a volunteer shortage, as well as uncertainty about the pandemic and weather.

Long-sought state funding for Kane County's Longmeadow Parkway will help push the 5.6-mile corridor to completion, but it won't eliminate the toll -- yet. State lawmakers included $17.5 million for the project in its latest budget, but it's only about half of what county officials sought to eliminate the toll.

PepsiCo Inc. informed the village of Barrington this week that it intends to shut down its research and development facility at 617 W. Main St. later this year. The official notice from the company states that of the 212 employees, 78 are expected to be laid off beginning on June 24 and through the final shutdown of the facility on or shortly after Sept. 30.

A new Kane County Board ad hoc committee exploring pay raises for county officials unanimously spoke in favor this week of increasing the base salary of the sheriff, now Ron Hain, to as much as $160,000 per year. That would mark a 28% raise, but also the first raise for the position in more than a decade.

Fermilab in Batavia announced that its first baby bison of 2022 was born on Wednesday. A name for the baby bison was not released. But up to 20 more calves are expected throughout the spring.