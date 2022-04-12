'People are safe': Elgin police try to reassure residents after deadly shooting

Ten officers from the Elgin Police Department conducted a canvas of the Blackhawk Apartments on Tuesday to reassure residents that Sunday's shooting was an isolated incident and that they were safe. They also solicited information and offered social services to anyone who needed them. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Blackhawk Apartments resident Emma Parvin talks with Elgin police Sgt. Rick Demierre on Tuesday as officers conducted a "walk and talk" through the complex to reassure residents that a shooting Sunday was an isolated incident. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Police Sgt. Rick Demierre speaks with a resident at the Blackhawk Apartments in Elgin Tuesday during an Elgin Police Department "walk and talk" through the complex. Officers reassured residents that Sunday's shooting was an isolated incident. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Elgin police officers returned Tuesday to the site of a deadly shooting to assure residents at the apartment complex that they are safe and that resources are available if they need them.

Jaysin Rodriguez, 19, and Jonathan King, 32, were killed and four other people were injured early Sunday morning when gunfire erupted during a gathering at the Blackhawk Apartments on Congdon Avenue.

On Tuesday, Elgin police said detectives are continuing to investigate the incident but offered no additional information on the probe or the condition of the other victims. Police have characterized the shooting as an isolated incident.

But 10 officers from the department's patrol division, the Crime Free Housing Unit, the Resident Officer Program and the Collaborative Crisis Services Unit went door to door Tuesday during the first of three "walk and talks." They'll return to the complex again around 6 p.m. Wednesday and visit the surrounding neighborhood on Thursday evening.

"We want to talk with everybody that we can," Sgt. Rick Demierre said. "We just want to reassure them that this was isolated, that they're safe to be here and that we're here to assist them."

The officers hoped to pick up any new information during the canvas and reminded residents of ways to send information anonymously.

Demierre said the officers also wanted residents to know that help was available if they were traumatized by the shooting.

"We will provide social services to help them deal with what happened," Demierre said.

Emma Parvin spoke with Demierre and said knowing police were still on the scene was reassuring.

"It makes me feel better to know that this is being taken really seriously," Parvin said. "I have felt for a while that we have needed more police presence in this area because of other things I've seen going on.

"This place, in particular, has a lot of children, so that adds a whole new dimension of vulnerability."

Parvin said her husband was awakened by the sound of gunshots at around 2 a.m. Sunday. They spent the next day watching their parking lot filled with emergency vehicles. She said she also saw police recover a gun from some bushes just a couple of yards from their bedroom window.

"It was crazy," she said. "It was a big shock."

Demierre said they'll return Wednesday evening in hopes of meeting with people who they missed Tuesday.

"People are trying to understand how to cope with this occurring," he said. "Just to reiterate, people are safe."

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call (847) 289-2600. To text a tip, send a message to 847411 and include "ELGINPD" at the beginning of the text. You can also visit cityofelgin.org/crimetip for more options on submitting a tip.