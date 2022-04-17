No injuries in Naperville house fire

No one was injured after fire broke out in a Naperville home Sunday morning, authorities said.

Naperville Fire Department firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 1200 block of Cromwell Lane just after 11 a.m., officials said. Upon arrival, first responders found two cars on fire in the home's driveway. The garage also was on fire, with flames reaching up through the home's second story and attic. The fire was brought under control in less than 20 minutes, according to the fire department.

Naperville fire officials estimate the blaze caused about $150,000 in damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Naperville Fire Department.