Mount Prospect trustee moving from area, will step down from village board

Mount Prospect Trustee Peggy Pissarreck's first term likely will come to an end a little more than a year after it began.

Pissarreck said Sunday her house is up for sale and she and her husband plan to move about two or three hours away from Mount Prospect, creating a vacancy on the village board.

Pissarreck was elected to a four-year term on the board in April 2021, as part of a slate with fellow Trustee Terri Gens.

"There is a for sale sign in front of my house, and I do plan on moving out of Mount Prospect," she said.

Mayor Paul Hoefert, who will choose her successor with consent from the other trustees, and Village Manager Michael Cassady are aware of the situation, Pissarreck added.

"My husband (Steven) has wanted to live out in the country for a while," she said. "This is a dream my husband has had for a really long time. And there really wasn't family keeping us in the Chicago region."

Over the past year and three months, both his mother and father have passed away, she said.

"And with their passing, it just really, for me, made me realize that life is too short."

Pissarreck, an association executive with the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, said she has been working remotely, allowing her to move from the area. She called the move a "semiretirement."

"I love Mount Prospect. We've lived here for 29 years. I will continue to serve, and serve in the best interest of the village until I am no longer eligible to serve, which is when my residency ends," she said.

Hoefert said Sunday he plans to speak with Pissarreck this week before determining a timeline for choosing her replacement.