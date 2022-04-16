Man arrested on charges of DUI after state police vehicle is hit, 10th squad car hit in 2022

This image of an Illinois State Police District 2 squad car shows the damage to the rear passenger side after a driver struck it Friday night. Courtesy of Illinois State Police

No injuries were reported after a driver smacked into the back of an Illinois State Police sergeant's squad car that was stopped on I-55 Friday night near Darien.

State police charged Porfirio Alverez Jr., 34, of Hickory Hills, with driving under the influence of alcohol. He also was cited for a violation of Scott's Law.

The collision occurred at about 8:42 p.m. on northbound I-55 at Lemont Road.

The sergeant, who was conducting a traffic stop, was inside the car with the emergency lights flashing when a Dodge Ram that Alvarez was driving hit the rear passenger side.

It's the 10th time this year that a driver has crashed into an ISP squad car resulting in injuries to four troopers.

Scott's Law or the Move Over Law requires motorists to slow down and shift over as they approach emergency vehicles with flashing lights or any vehicles with hazard lights activated.

State "troopers work hard to protect the motoring public on Illinois roadways. We need the public to avoid putting their lives at risk by making responsible choices when behind the wheel," Cmdr. Linda Mandat said in a statement.

"Always drive sober, pay attention and move over when you approach a stationary vehicle on the side of the road."

The law is named after Chicago Fire Department Lt. Scott Gillen who was killed by a drunken driver in 2002 while he assisted at a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Penalties include fines of up to $10,000 for a first offense and driver's license suspensions when injuries occur.