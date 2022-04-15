Schaumburg Volunteer of the Year nominations accepted through Wednesday

The deadline for nominations for Schaumburg's upcoming Volunteer of the Year Awards Luncheon has been extended until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The past two years have been unusual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Schaumburg village officials believe there have been individuals and organizations whose volunteerism improved the lives of others and ought to be recognized.

Nominations can be made by visiting eventeny.com/events/vendor/?id=3514. Worthy volunteers from the Schaumburg and Schaumburg Township communities are eligible in the adult, youth and organization categories. Junior high and high school students may be nominated in the youth category.

The luncheon will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on May 4 at Chandler's, 401 N. Roselle Road in Schaumburg. Author, educator and entrepreneur Stedman Graham will be the keynote speaker.

To register for the luncheon by April 24, visit eventeny.com/events/applications/application/?id=837. The cost is $35 per person, but nominees attend free.

For more information, email Schaumburg's special events coordinator at rbenvenuti@schaumburg.com or call (847) 923-3605.