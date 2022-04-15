Police searching for endangered Hanover Park man last seen in Schaumburg
Updated 4/15/2022 10:58 PM
Police are searching for a Hanover Park man who authorities say is endangered and who was last seen driving Friday evening in Schaumburg.
David Ko, 44, was driving a black 2003 Acura CL coupe with the Illinois license plate 8151DD about 7:40 p.m. in Schaumburg. Ko is an Asian man with black hair, stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 178 pounds, according to Hanover Park police.
Anyone with information regarding Ko's whereabouts should call police at (630) 823-5500 or call 911.
