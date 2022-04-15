Lake Barrington man accused of smashing car windows at three Schaumburg dealerships

Schaumburg Honda Automobiles General Manager Matt Ashford walks the lot where 83 vehicles were vandalized late Wednesday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Service Adviser CJ Rowe, left, helps cover one of the more than 80 vehicles that were vandalized at Schaumburg Honda Automobiles late Wednesday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

More than 80 vehicles were vandalized at Schaumburg Honda Automobiles late Wednesday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Schaumburg police arrested a 27-year-old Lake Barrington man late Wednesday in connection with vandalism to more than 100 vehicles at three dealerships along Golf Road. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

More than 100 vehicles were vandalized at three Schaumburg dealerships late Wednesday, including 83 at Schaumburg Honda Automobiles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

A Lake Barrington man has been charged in connection with vandalism to more than 100 vehicles at three adjacent auto dealerships in Schaumburg late Wednesday night.

Andrew M. McAuliff, 27, of the 300 block of Shoreline Road was charged with two felony counts of criminal damage to property on Friday.

McAuliff was taken into custody near the 700 block of East Golf Road in Schaumburg around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

He is accused of damaging the rear windshields on numerous vehicles using a metal object at Patrick BMW, Schaumburg Honda and Bob Rohrman's Schaumburg Ford.

He will appear for a bond hearing Saturday in Maywood.

Schaumburg Honda General Manager Matthew Ashford said his dealership had 63 of its vehicles damaged along with 20 more belonging to customers.

The security staff working at the jointly owned Schaumburg Ford across the street first noticed damage on that property before spotting the suspect and calling police, Ashford said.

Close to 20 vehicles were damaged at the Ford dealership, he added.

The separately owned Patrick BMW did not respond to a request for comment.

Ashford said he believes this was a crime of opportunity leading from one dealership to another. He said he's never experienced vandalism like this in 24 years as a dealership manager.