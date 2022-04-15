 

GOP primary in 56th District now uncontested after candidate's removal

Updated 4/15/2022 11:07 AM

The Republican primary for Illinois' 56th House District, currently represented by Democrat Michelle Mussman of Schaumburg, no longer is contested with the removal of candidate William Thomas Olson of Schaumburg from the June 28 ballot.

Republican E. Dale Litney of Schaumburg is now guaranteed a place on the Nov. 8 ballot to challenge Mussman in the general election.

 

Schaumburg residents Charles Falk and Robert Bernas filed an objection to Olson's nominating petition last month, claiming that only 156 signatures of the required 400 had been submitted.

That objection was sustained Thursday by the Illinois State Board of Elections, and Olson's name removed from the primary ballot.

Olson previously ran as a Democrat to challenge 8th District U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg in the 2020 primary. He also ran unsuccessfully for the Schaumburg Township District Library board in 2009 and 2021.

The 56th District includes all or parts of Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates, Hanover Park and surrounding areas.

