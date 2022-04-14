'So much more than books here': New logo reflects Glenview library's role as community hub

The Glenview Public Library's new logo will be prominently displayed on library windows and interior banners, in addition to outreach materials. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

The Glenview Public Library has a new logo, which is visible on banners in the lobby. "We've been describing it as 'modular' because the squares form a path following the shape of a G. It leads to a red triangle reminiscent of an arrow," said communications director Hilary Gabel. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

With features such as its "Library of Things" and the still-new Innovation Center makerspace, those at the Glenview Public Library feel it is much more than just a place to check out a book.

Thus, new messaging to relay the feeling.

A new brand for the library with the tagline "Spark Your Curiosity" debuted April 6. The logo is vastly more colorful than the attractive, yet monochromatic, brick-red image of an open book used since the current library building opened in 2010.

"We felt like referring to a book in the logo was a bit limiting, because we are so much more than books here," said Glenview Public Library communications director Hilary Gabel.

For its new branding, Gabel said the library worked with a5 Branding & Digital of Chicago and creative director Fletcher Martin.

a5 is the same firm that created the branding for Northbrook's Heritage Oaks Golf Club when the Northbrook Park District did its own rebranding surrounding renovations of the former Sportsman's Country Club's grounds and facilities.

Encouraged by the Northbrook Park District's positive referral, Gabel said in September 2021 the library hired the Chicago company for its own image update.

While the Heritage Oaks logo highlights the tradition of the 91-year-old course using a bold, crisply drawn acorn within a circular shield, executed in a two-tone palette of black and light beige, the new library brand is a playful, multicolored design linking geometric shapes to compose the letter G.

"We've been describing it as 'modular' because the squares form a path following the shape of a G. It leads to a red triangle reminiscent of an arrow," Gabel said.

"We like to think of the library as a way to help individuals reach their aspirations, kind of looking forward, looking up."

Gabel said the process included community surveys, conversations with library staff and board members on how they envisioned the library and its key messages, and "quite a bit of discussion" on ideas and concepts.

"Once we landed on a logo design that everybody liked, which was probably around the new year, from there we built out the brand," Gabel said.

The logo will be prominently displayed on library windows and interior banners, in addition to outreach materials.

"We feel the library is definitely a vibrant, happening place, so we wanted a color palette to reflect an active community hub," Gabel said.