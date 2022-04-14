Report: Man in custody after vandalizing 80 cars at Schaumburg dealership

A man is in custody after police in Schaumburg said he vandalized about 80 vehicles at a local auto dealership, WGN is reporting.

The report states police responded to a Honda dealership on the 700 block of East Golf Road at about 12:30 a.m. today for reports of someone smashing car windows on the lot.

Charges are pending and no other information was immediately available.